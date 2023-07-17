Your Life
Heatwave in Arizona leads to unprecedented electricity demand and a new APS record

APS says it has 8,000 megawatts ready for peak usage hours as the heatwave continues around the Valley.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) As the Phoenix area enters its 18th day of temperatures above 110, Arizona Public Service (APS) says the peak energy usage record was broken not once but twice in the course of two days.

On Friday, July 14, APS customers used 7,798 megawatts (MW) of energy, breaking the previous record of 7,660 MW set on July 30, 2020. Then on Saturday, that record was broken when customers used 8,191 MW of energy. Sunday now holds second place in most APS energy usage, with 7,962 MW used.

APS says factors other than heat contributed to the increase in electricity usage. Humidity also played a role while also taking into account that more people and businesses are moving to Arizona. In a press release, the utility says its resource planners use a mix of energy to meet demands, including solar and wind power, battery energy storage, and the APS-operated Palo Verde Generating Station, which is the largest nuclear power plant in the country.

APS is the largest electric utility company in Arizona, serving more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

Monday will mark the 18th day in a row of high temperatures above 110 degrees, tying the record set back in 1974. That trend is expected to continue into next week. See the latest forecast here.

