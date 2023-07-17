First Alert Weather Day brings dangerous heat but records could fall today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here we go again! Our long-duration heat wave continues in Phoenix and southern Arizona.

Temps today will once again be above normal and will bring dangerous heat. Plan on a high of around 116 later this afternoon in Phoenix after very warm overnight lows in the mid-90s.

Today will mark the 18th day of 110-degree days in a row. This will tie the record set back in 1974. Tuesday will bring another 110+ day with highs around 118 degrees. By the time this is all said and done, Phoenix will have nearly a month of 110+ days in a row. Whew!

Be sure to take it easy out there in this heat. Long heat waves like this can take a toll on the body day after day. Be sure to keep an eye on the young and elderly, as they are most at risk for heat illness.

As far as storm chances go, we will introduce low-grade storm chances in Phoenix this week. It doesn’t look like a slam dunk, but better chances than we have seen so far. Stay tuned and stay cool in the meantime!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.