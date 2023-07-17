Eat clean with these tasty back-to-school meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s back-to-school season in Phoenix, and it can be difficult in the hustle and bustle to ensure everyone gets healthy meals each day. Good Morning, Arizona has a few tasty recipes to share to help you out!

Blueberry Peach Baked Oatmeal

2 cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup almond meal/flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ cup sweetener of choice that measures like sugar

2 tbsp coconut oil or melted butter

2 cups milk (regular, almond, coconut etc.).

¼ cup unsweetened Greek yogurt

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 cup fresh or frozen peaches, diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x13″ glass baking dish and set aside. Combine oats, almond meal, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside. In a separate, microwave-safe bowl, melt coconut oil or butter. Whisk in your milk as you slowly pour it into the melted oil/butter. Add Greek yogurt, eggs, and vanilla and whisk until combined. Add sweetener and mix thoroughly. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well. Gently fold in your fruit. Spread evenly in a 9x13″ pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 35-40 minutes. Your oatmeal should be browned on the top, and the top should spring back when you gently touch it with your finger. Let cool for 15 minutes and serve warm with a spoonful of nut butter. You can also refrigerate after baking and serve cold with a dollop of yogurt.

Broccoli Ham & Cheese Egg Bites | Servings: 12 muffins

1 ½ cups frozen broccoli, defrosted and chopped small

½ cup diced ham

12 eggs

1 cup 2% cottage cheese

½ cup 2% shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp salt, or to taste

¼ tsp pepper, or to taste

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Generously coat a muffin tin with cooking spray or olive oil. Evenly divide the chopped broccoli and ham into the muffin tins. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper until well incorporated. Pour the egg mixture into the muffin wells, filling each 3/4 full. Bake until the muffins are lightly browned around the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 2 to 3 minutes, then run a knife around each cup to loosen the muffins before removing them from the pan. Serve warm or cool completely on a wire rack before refrigerating or freezing.

Hummus Tuna Salad (display)

1/2 cup hummus, flavor of choice

8 ounces of tuna (or shredded chicken)

½ cup red bell peppers, diced

½ cup cucumber, diced

Chop veggies, drain tuna, and mix. Serve with whole grain crackers, in a whole wheat pita or wrap, on sandwich bread, over greens, or scooped up with sliced veggies.

Pizza Pasta Salad | Servings: 2

2 cups cooked pasta (whole-wheat, bean-based, or pasta of choice)

2-ounces shredded or sliced mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cups vegetables of choice: halved grape tomatoes, diced bell pepper, steamed broccoli florets, diced mushroom, sliced black olives, etc.)

2 ounces protein of choice: diced ham, cooked chicken, nitrate-free pepperoni, diced chicken sausage, chickpeas

3-4 tablespoons Italian dressing (to taste)

Salt & black pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well incorporated. Let sit for 30 minutes before eating for the best flavor. It can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

6 oz low-sugar vanilla yogurt (Dannon Triple Zero or Siggis)

1 tbsp Nut Butter

Produce of Choice (slices of apples, berries, grapes, celery, etc.)

Stir together peanut butter and yogurt until smooth. Slice the fruit of choice and scoop up yogurt with the fruit.

Yogurt Ranch Dip

1 container (8 ounces) fat-free Greek yogurt

1/2 packet dry ranch mix (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp dried dill, 1/4 tsp salt)

Combine dip mix with Greek yogurt and stir. Serve with assorted vegetables.

