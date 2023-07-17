Diamondbacks announce Kids Free weekend July 28-30 at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks announced on Sunday that kids will be able to enter Chase Field for free from July 28-30 against the Seattle Mariners. Adults will be allowed two free kids tickets (15 or younger) with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Kids Free Weekend, presented by Wendy’s and Arizona’s Family, consists of Star Wars Night (Saturday, July 29) and Baxter’s birthday (Sunday, July 30). On Star Wars Night, the first 15,000 fans will receive a Tatooine Haboob Globe, courtesy of Cox. On Baxter’s Birthday, presented by Cold Stone Creamery, mascots from around the Valley will be in attendance to celebrate, as the Baxter the Bobcat STEM Storybook, inspired by Honeywell will be passed out to kids in The Sandlot.

Fans can purchase tickets at dbacks.com/tickets. There’s a limit of eight tickets per account. For more information, visit dbacks.com/kidsfree.

