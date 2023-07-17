Your Life
Developers begin tearing down what remains of Fiesta Mall in Mesa

Once a popular destination in the valley, demolition has begun on the vacant mall
(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Construction crews have started demolition of what used to be one of the most iconic malls in Arizona, Fiesta Mall in Mesa.

“For a long time, Fiesta Mall was a gem in the East Valley, which makes today bittersweet,” said David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Verde Investments, the project developer. “Though it’s early in terms of what comes next, we know this much for certain: We cannot wait to envision and build a new gem for the Valley, a high-quality development that combines multifamily housing and a range of commercial options at one of the best locations in metro Phoenix.”

Nelson Partners was chosen as the architect for the project, as the firm has led redevelopment projects across the Southwest, such as Paradise Valley Mall. The redeveloped Fiesta Mall site could include up to 4,000 new apartments, homes, and retail and commercial components.

“This is such a unique project because of its size and the unbelievable potential this land offers,” said Leibowitz. “Eighty-acre parcels that are a blank slate don’t happen often in the Valley. Even as we say goodbye to the old mall, we’re optimistic that we will offer something special for the community and for the partners we intend to attract.”

The mall will be demolished this summer and the city hopes to start construction to turn the area into a new housing, retail and office space in 2024.

