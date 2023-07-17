Your Life
Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

