Arizona ranks 7th highest for accidental deaths in US

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New research shows Arizona ranks in the top 10 for the highest rate of accidental deaths in the United States.

Personal injury attorneys from The Schiller Kessler Group in Florida analyzed data from the 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They compared it to the population of each state, which had the highest rate of accidental deaths per 100,000 people.

The top 10 states for the highest accidental deaths are below:

West Virginia Tennessee Louisiana Kentucky South Carolina Mississippi Arizona Ohio Missouri Florida

According to the analysis, West Virginia has a population of 1,782,959 and recorded a total of 2,724 accidental deaths. The causes of death include pedestrian injuries in traffic accidents, motorcycle rider collisions, falls, drowning incidents, accidental poisonings, and exposure to uncontrolled fires.

Arizona ranked seventh with a population of 7,276,316. The state recorded 7,868 deaths resulting in a rate of 108 deaths per 100,000 people.

“There were a total of 284,529 accidental deaths and an average of 81 deaths per 100,000 people across the U.S. To put that in perspective, out of the total of 3,464,231 deaths during the same time period, accidental deaths accounted for approximately 8% of the overall figure,” says a law firm spokesperson

