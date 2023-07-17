Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona ranks 7th highest for accidental deaths in US

The state recorded 7,868 deaths resulting in a rate of 108 deaths per 100,000 people.
The state recorded 7,868 deaths resulting in a rate of 108 deaths per 100,000 people.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New research shows Arizona ranks in the top 10 for the highest rate of accidental deaths in the United States.

Personal injury attorneys from The Schiller Kessler Group in Florida analyzed data from the 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They compared it to the population of each state, which had the highest rate of accidental deaths per 100,000 people.

The top 10 states for the highest accidental deaths are below:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Tennessee
  3. Louisiana
  4. Kentucky
  5. South Carolina
  6. Mississippi
  7. Arizona
  8. Ohio
  9. Missouri
  10. Florida

According to the analysis, West Virginia has a population of 1,782,959 and recorded a total of 2,724 accidental deaths. The causes of death include pedestrian injuries in traffic accidents, motorcycle rider collisions, falls, drowning incidents, accidental poisonings, and exposure to uncontrolled fires.

Arizona ranked seventh with a population of 7,276,316. The state recorded 7,868 deaths resulting in a rate of 108 deaths per 100,000 people.

“There were a total of 284,529 accidental deaths and an average of 81 deaths per 100,000 people across the U.S. To put that in perspective, out of the total of 3,464,231 deaths during the same time period, accidental deaths accounted for approximately 8% of the overall figure,” says a law firm spokesperson

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
File image of Buckeye PD
Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
There are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances in this incident, according to MCSO.
Man dead after drowning at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

There are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances in this incident, according to MCSO.
Man dead after drowning at Lake Pleasant
Officials say bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Phoenix woman hospitalized after bison attack at Yellowstone National Park
Michael Turney, stepfather of Alissa Turney was acquitted of all murder charges by the judge...
Judge acquits Michael Turney of all charges in Alissa Turney murder trial
Injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches teammates during practice at the...
Kyler Murray progressing from ACL tear, aims for Week 1 return