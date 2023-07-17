Alissa Turney murder trial: What detectives testified, and what’s to come this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After one week of testimony in the high-profile Alissa Turney murder trial, there’s now a chance the defendant himself, Alissa’s stepfather, Michael Turney, may take the stand on Monday. He is on trial for second-degree murder, accused of being the last person who saw Alissa alive 22 years ago.

Prosecutors have said he took hundreds of tapes and recordings of Alissa and tried to control her life. But the defense has pushed back, saying there is no evidence of a crime scene and no proof that Alissa is dead.

We’ve heard from Alissa’s family, including her sister Sarah, who told the court her dad said he would tell her what happened to Alissa on his deathbed.

At the end of the week, two police detectives took the stand and showed why this may have been a botched investigation from day one. While this case is made up of bizarre recordings and tapes, one recording played in court this past week was hard to listen to when the defendant, Michael Turney, was talking about his stepdaughter, Alissa. “Now I’m going to have to put up, deal with, with some f**ing little **** sucker doing all kinds of sh** to this family,” you could hear Michael Turney on the recording.

It’s one of the thousands of recordings Phoenix Police detectives Stuart Somershoe and William Anderson listened to and testified about as they took the stand. They both began working on this case in 2008, seven years after Alissa went missing. They told the court that family members weren’t interviewed when Alissa went missing, nobody canvassed the neighborhood, and none of her belongings in the home were investigated or taken for possible evidence.

Alissa Turney's sister believed her father when she was 12. But she grew up and has been living the case for years through documents.

“There’s not much documentation; the detective back then wasn’t really documenting what was going on, so I don’t know,” said Somershoe. “So, was it done the way you would have done it?” asked the prosecutor. “No, I would have handled this different,” said Somershoe.

The defense has argued there is no blood evidence in their home, no signs that prove Alissa Turney was killed, and nothing linking Michael Turney to her death. But the prosecution is relying heavily on Turney’s secret recordings of Alissa, and Sarah Turney testified her dad said Alissa was not to know about the cameras.

Detective Somershoe testified Turney told them there were eight hours of footage on May 17, 2001, the day Alissa vanished, but Somershoe said Turney told detectives he didn’t have it anymore, though he had hundreds of other tapes in storage. “That recording would have a lot of information. Would show Alissa and the defendant coming home, would show us what Alissa was wearing, would show their interaction, it would show the defendant leaving, and presumably Alissa leaving after that, if the story he told us was accurate,” said Somershoe.

The defense said Michael Turney made an effort to search for his stepdaughter after she went missing and was in contact with Phoenix Police. At one point, he wrote a letter to the Phoenix PD chief thanking the department, but in it, he called Alissa a “mentally impaired child.”

Alissa’s whereabouts are still unknown, but Somershoe said that doesn’t mean somebody should be acquitted. “Not having a body is obviously an obstacle to a homicide investigation, but the ability to dispose of a body should not be rewarded,” said Somershoe.

Testimony will pick back up with Detective William Anderson Monday morning. There is a chance Michael Turney will take the stand in his own defense this week. Closing arguments could likely begin Monday too, and this case will go to the jury shortly, with a verdict likely to come later this week.

