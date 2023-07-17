Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
File image of Buckeye PD
Man’s death in Buckeye desert believed to be heat related, police say
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
A man is dead after a reported double-drowning call at Lake Pleasant.
Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
How to avoid rental fraud scams
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters