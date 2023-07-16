Your Life
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

What led up to the incident is still being investigated.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women are hospitalized after an unidentified object exploded in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police officers responded to reports of an injured person near 17th Drive and Van Buren Street, just east of 19th Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women with serious injuries who were taken to a hospital. Both are still recovering.

Detectives learned that one of the women was holding an unknown object when it exploded, injuring the two. The Phoenix Police Bomb Squad arrived on the scene to check for any other explosives in the area and did not find any. What led up to the incident is still being investigated.

