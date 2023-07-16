Surveillance video captures thieves breaking into north Scottsdale barbershop

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thieves ransacked a north Scottsdale barbershop on Monday. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. “They were in and out in 5 minutes; they grabbed as much as they can,” said Pierre Yakhnis, the owner of Babylon Cut.

Yakhnis was alerted by the police and his alarm company about the break-in. “Came to the shop and everything was stolen.” He was even more shocked when he checked his surveillance video and saw three people grabbing anything and everything.

They weren’t the most graceful of thieves. To break in, they used a chair from the outside to bust through the front door and ended up falling over on the ground in the process. Once inside, the three took scissors, tools, paper towels, his register, and even a lamp light, among many more. The thieves tried to take the ATM but failed. They loaded up items in drawers and bolted off while the alarm rang. The chair used to break in was also taken. Police arrived shortly after the break-in.

The break-in did not deter the Bablyon Cut. They went out and bought new equipment to reopen quickly. “We are keeping the business open. We are not giving up,” said Yakhnis.

Yakhnis is trying not to let this get to him but is hopeful whoever did this faces justice. “I’ve been here for 7 years. It’s a very safe neighborhood and we have never had any issues.”

Police found some of their stolen items, like the register nearby. If you have any information on who these people are, you are urged to contact police.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.