Surprise PD installs AC unit for family living in scorching hot home

Surprise PD says the temperature got up to 114 degrees at some parts of the home.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is staying cool this summer thanks to the generosity of the Surprise Police Department. On Friday, officers from Suprise PD were called to a home and found two women living in a scorching hot house. Surprise PD says the temperature got up to 114 degrees at some parts of the home.

When patrol officers saw the women’s living conditions, they knew they needed to help. The officers contacted Surprise Fire-Medical, who took the women to the Suprise Senior Center to cool off in air conditioning. Meanwhile, officers checked out the home and discovered that the women only had air conditioning in one part of the house, which was not enough to keep cool during this sweltering heat wave.

The officers then went to work to help improve the living conditions for these women and keep them cool and comfortable for the summer. The Surprise Police Community Relations team purchased an air conditioner and moveable fans to help circulate air in the home. The gifts surprised the women, but the officers didn’t stop there. The dedicated officers remained at the home to install the air conditioning and fans so the house could be cool and refreshing when the women returned.

Surprise PD says their officers seek opportunities to serve the community and are thankful for the dedication of these officers and those from Surprise Fire-Medical and the City of Surprise Senior Centers and Human Services for their selfless service to get the women the necessities they need to live comfortably in the Arizona heat.

