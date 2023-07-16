Sources: Phoenix Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign free agent Bol Bol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns and owner Mat Ishbia are making moves this offseason. Sources report that the Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cam Payne, a pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second-round pick. Payne has spent four seasons with the Suns.
Payne tweeted, “Love you Phx!” shortly after the news broke.
Along with the trade, the Suns signed free agent Bol Bol to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old spent the last season with the Orlando Magic, averaging nine points a game and nearly six rebounds. The Suns also acquired three future second-round picks from the Magic for a 2026 first-round pick swap, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Suns have not commented on the trade or acquisition.
