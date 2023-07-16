Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police officer attacked by dog at south Phoenix home

Police responded after a dog attacked a man inside his home and was still not under control.
Police responded after a dog attacked a man inside his home and was still not under control.(blhphotography / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog while responding to a call at a south Phoenix home on Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th and Atlanta avenues, just west of Central Avenue, for an animal on the loose. The call noted that a dog had attacked a man inside his home and was still not under control.

An officer arrived at the home and was attacked by the dog, and the officer then shot and killed the dog to stop the threat. The man and officer were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

An investigation into the dog attack is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th and Atlanta avenues, just west of...
Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th and Atlanta avenues, just west of Central Avenue, for an animal on the loose.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.
1 man dead, 2 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa
A child died and four others were hurt in an apartment fire in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
Mother dies day after toddler killed in north Phoenix apartment fire
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
He is believed to be around 3 years old.
Child reunited with parents after being found wandering in Casa Grande

Latest News

Ishbia sat down for a one-on-one with Arizona’s Family sports reporter Julia Lopez on Saturday...
Suns, Mercury owner announces WNBA All-Star Game coming to Phoenix in 2024
An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Phoenix hits 118 degrees, hottest day in more than 2 years
The road re-opened around 2 p.m.
State Route 88 re-opens after brush fire sparks near Apache Junction
Phoenix Arizona with its downtown lit by the last rays of sun at the dusk.
Most fun cities in America