Police officer attacked by dog at south Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog while responding to a call at a south Phoenix home on Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th and Atlanta avenues, just west of Central Avenue, for an animal on the loose. The call noted that a dog had attacked a man inside his home and was still not under control.

An officer arrived at the home and was attacked by the dog, and the officer then shot and killed the dog to stop the threat. The man and officer were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

An investigation into the dog attack is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th and Atlanta avenues, just west of Central Avenue, for an animal on the loose. (Arizona's Family)

