Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix

The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle rider is dead after an evening crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers showed up, they found 31-year-old Marvin Nixon with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries. The two other vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Investigators learned that Nixon was headed west on Indian School Road when he hit a car turning north on 29th Avenue. Debris from the crash hit another vehicle. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

