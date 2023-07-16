Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in central Phoenix

The man is still in hospital.
The man is still in hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in central Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Palm Lane just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were headed to that location, they found a vehicle near 7th Street and McDowell Road with a man inside that had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers later learned that the man inside the car was involved in the original shooting. Detectives have closed both areas for further investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is believed to be around 3 years old.
Child reunited with parents after being found wandering in Casa Grande
The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.
1 man dead, 2 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa
An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Phoenix hits 118 degrees, hottest day in more than 2 years
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Sen. Kelly told CNN the Earth's atmosphere is "as thin as contact lens on an eyeball."
Sen. Kelly leans on astronaut past to call for climate crisis action amid blistering heat wave
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball...
Sources: Phoenix Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign free agent Bol Bol
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after crash involving pedestrian
The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix