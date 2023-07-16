Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in central Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Palm Lane just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were headed to that location, they found a vehicle near 7th Street and McDowell Road with a man inside that had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers later learned that the man inside the car was involved in the original shooting. Detectives have closed both areas for further investigation.

