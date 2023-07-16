Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.

Peoria Fire Department officials say they responded to reports of a double drowning involving a man and a boy swimming at the lake. Officials pronounced a man dead at the scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital in stable and alert condition.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office troopers are investigating what led to the incident.

Peoria Fire Department officials say they responded to reports of a double drowning involving a man and a boy swimming at the lake. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.