Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.
Peoria Fire Department officials say they responded to reports of a double drowning involving a man and a boy swimming at the lake. Officials pronounced a man dead at the scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital in stable and alert condition.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office troopers are investigating what led to the incident.
