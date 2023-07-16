Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after crash involving pedestrian

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Avenue in Glendale has reopened after a serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down a part of the road on Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Glendale police say a driver hit a pedestrian near Grand and Myrtle avenues. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The road was temporarily closed at 59th Avenue, and eastbound was shutdown at 67th Ave.

