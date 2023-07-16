First Alert Weather : Excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for portions of the state, including the Valley, plus a Heat Advisory is in effect for the high country.

We expect near-record temperatures early this week, with little relief in sight. Today marks 17 days where temperatures have been 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix. The record is 18 days in June of 1974, and we will likely break that. Because of increased moisture this morning, temperatures are running slightly cooler than expected today but still very hot. The ridge of high pressure will shift southeast toward the Arizona and New Mexico border on Monday, and we are looking at highs around 116 for Monday and Tuesday and still above 110 throughout the next seven days.

The overnight lows will also be warm, in the mid to lower 90s. The all-time highest low temperature was 96 degrees in Phoenix. There is the possibility for isolated thunderstorm activity late Monday afternoon south of the Valley and across the high country. Strong winds could also lead to blowing dust. Stay hydrated if you are outdoors, and check in on your loved ones and friends.

