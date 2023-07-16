Your Life
First Alert Weather Day brings blistering heat to Phoenix

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 6am for Sunday, 07/16/23.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with the official temperature gauge at Sky Harbor reading 118 degrees. The previous hottest day was 116 yesterday, and also back on July 3. We broke a record today; we previously hit 117 degrees back in 1998. That ridge of high pressure will continue to hold strong thru the first part of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are up in the mountains and eastern and southern Arizona over the weekend. The heat wave continues into next week with these dangerous temperatures. Be careful out there!

There’s not much relief overnight, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a high of 117 on Sunday. We could see beginning signs of a more favorable monsoonal pattern across the state by the start of the week. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in Phoenix but around a 30% chance for areas near Pinal and Gila counties.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

