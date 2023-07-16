First Alert Weather Day brings blistering heat to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with the official temperature gauge at Sky Harbor reading 118 degrees. The previous hottest day was 116 yesterday, and also back on July 3. We broke a record today; we previously hit 117 degrees back in 1998. That ridge of high pressure will continue to hold strong thru the first part of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are up in the mountains and eastern and southern Arizona over the weekend. The heat wave continues into next week with these dangerous temperatures. Be careful out there!

There’s not much relief overnight, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a high of 117 on Sunday. We could see beginning signs of a more favorable monsoonal pattern across the state by the start of the week. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in Phoenix but around a 30% chance for areas near Pinal and Gila counties.