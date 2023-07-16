DPS troopers searching for driver involved in US 60 deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday.

Troopers say they got the call around 7:40 a.m. about a pedestrian collision on the U.S. 60 near the Meridian Road exit ramp in Apache Junction. Investigators believe the woman victim was walking along the highway when she was struck by a white, single-cab pickup truck with black rails. The truck reportedly has damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips and reference # I23041291.”

