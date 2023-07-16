Crash shuts down section of Grand Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash has shut down a portion of Grand Avenue in the West Valley on Sunday morning. The closure is due to a crash near the US 60 and Myrtle Avenue.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation officials, westbound is closed at 59th Avenue, and eastbound is shut down at 67th Avenue. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if anyone is injured.

