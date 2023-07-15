Woman hospitalized after fire breaks out at north Phoenix home
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An early morning house fire in north Phoenix left a woman hurt on Saturday. Around 5 a.m., crews arrived at a home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road and found a room on fire. Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and knocked down the flames.
One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The cause of the fire is unknown, and no firefighters were hurt. The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.