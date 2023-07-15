Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

State Route 88 closed due to brush fire near Apache Junction

There's no word about when the road will re-open.
There's no word about when the road will re-open.(Live 5)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 88 has closed in both directions just north of Apache Junction due to a bushfire that sparked Saturday afternoon.

The blaze started near Lost Dutchman State Park, just off the route. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to find alternative ways. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say they do not know when the road will re-open.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.
1 man dead, 2 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa
A child died and four others were hurt in an apartment fire in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
Mother dies day after toddler killed in north Phoenix apartment fire
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1.
Docs: Ex-Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officers’ families, used racial slurs

Latest News

Phoenix Arizona with its downtown lit by the last rays of sun at the dusk.
Most fun cities in America
One woman hospitalized after Saturday morning Phoenix house fire
He is believed to be around 3 years old.
Child reunited with parents after being found wandering in Casa Grande
The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup is at 88% containment as of Saturday, July 15.
Pilot Fire burns over 34,000 acres; 88% containment