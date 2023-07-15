State Route 88 closed due to brush fire near Apache Junction
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 88 has closed in both directions just north of Apache Junction due to a bushfire that sparked Saturday afternoon.
The blaze started near Lost Dutchman State Park, just off the route. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to find alternative ways. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say they do not know when the road will re-open.
