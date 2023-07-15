State Route 88 closed due to brush fire near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 88 has closed in both directions just north of Apache Junction due to a bushfire that sparked Saturday afternoon.

The blaze started near Lost Dutchman State Park, just off the route. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to find alternative ways. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say they do not know when the road will re-open.

*CLOSURE*



State Route 88 is CLOSED in both directions north of Apache Junction.



The closure is due to a brush fire at milepost 201 near Lost Dutchman State Park.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/rUzB89dOhx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 15, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.