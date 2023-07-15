Your Life
Pilot Fire burns over 34,000 acres; 88% containment

The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup is at 88% containment as of Saturday, July 15.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pilot Fire is at 88% containment, still burning at 34,778 acres in Yavapai County.

According to Yavapai County fire officials, all resources are expected to be released on Sunday morning. Crews are still monitoring the fire through aircraft. The blaze is burning around 20 miles east of Wikieup and is human-caused. Crews worked this week to secure lines to the area, and there is little heat found in the interior of the fire.

The fire has been burning since Saturday, July 1, near the Mohon Mountains. No structures or ranches in the area have been affected so far, despite the smoke being visible as far away as Kingman.

