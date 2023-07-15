Over 60,000 calls in AZ during first year of new mental health hotline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday will mark one year since 988 was launched across the country. The new three-digit number is the mental health equivalent of 911. When someone calls 988, a crisis counselor will be on the other end, ready to assist. In Arizona, those answering the call work for Solari, a call center based in Tempe.

“On average, we answer the call in about 8 to 9 seconds,” Solari Senior Director Cassie Villegas says. “We’re really focused on that crisis continue of care.”

Villegas says promoting the national suicide prevention lifeline number as just a three-digit number is working and helping more people. She says they started with about 4,000 calls a month when the new number launched. They are now receiving about 6,000 calls a month. That shows people who are struggling with their mental health in any capacity are seeking help and finding it.

“It’s easy to remember and more people are becoming aware that it is not only a service that’s available, but a trusted service that they are going to get somebody to answer that call,” she says.

Solari says calls have increased by about 40% since the launch in July 2022. They say people are calling for themselves mostly, but sometimes they have friends, family or even first responders dialing into the hotline. Kids at school have even called into the line.

The top three reasons for calls to 988 in Arizona during the first year have been suicidal or self-harm thoughts, anxiety, and social concerns, according to Solari. The operators can send a response team if needed or can just talk to someone. About 20% of the time, they will call out a response team which includes a crisis counselor.

Dr. Aaron Bowen with Arizona BlueCross BlueShield says more resources like this are needed. He says 988 is a quick way to talk to someone without having to make an appointment. “Making it a simpler number for people to know and to remember is very helpful,” he says. “Sometimes you can’t wait ten days if you are in a behavioral health crisis. You need help now.”

Solari claims 85% of calls end with someone getting help safely. The average call, in general, is between 12 and 13 minutes.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with their mental health or is in a behavioral crisis, you can call 988 24/7. There are also bilingual operators who can get someone the help or resources they need.

