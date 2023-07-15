Over 50 Arizona fire stations replaced cancer-causing foam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — State officials have expanded their efforts to protect the health of firefighters. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has been replacing the foam used on some fires, which has been linked to cancer. They just wrapped up a 6-month effort with better results than expected.

It’s called the Take Back and Replace Program. In the first 6 months this year, AZDEQ was able to help more than 50 fire departments in every Arizona county remove and replace this foam. The department originally thought it’d only be able to help around 20.

“In general, it’s just a dangerous thing to have around,” Rural Metro Fire Department Chief Tim Soule said. “Mostly it’s used for petroleum based fires and it helps suppress the gases.”

RMFD was one of the 52 departments AZDEQ helped. They got rid of the “aqueous film forming foam,” or AFFF. It contains PFAS, known as forever chemicals, which have been linked to negative health effects, even cancer. Many fire stations have it in their inventory because of its long shelf life. Some stations just don’t have the money to buy an alternative foam without PFAS. The funding for this program came from an Arizona Board of Regents grant.

“Fire departments didn’t have to pay a dime for anything and that really had the most positive impact on the small and rural or volunteer fire departments,” AZDEQ project manager Camille Nehls said. She said she was surprised to see just how many people reached out for this help. “There’re public media interest like you guys,” she said. “People were seeing the articles and they were calling us. Fire chiefs were calling me saying ‘hey, I saw this in the news, can we participate?’”

AZDEQ was able to remove nearly 10,000 gallons of foam, which is more than triple than expected. And the concern went beyond firefighters, Soule said, adding, “I know DEQ had concerns not only about exposure to firefighters but also exposure to when the runoff would get into the water system and streams.”

He says this can make a huge impact on first responders. “Every opportunity we have to protect the young guys, the firefighters coming into the profession, so they have a better quality of life through their career and into retirement is a great thing,” he said.

Nehls said there are a ton of new foam technologies being tested, so AZDEQ is keeping an eye on that, and while this was a pilot program, they are hopeful they will be able to expand in the future.

The foam containing the PFAS was taken to a hazardous waste facility in Nevada. Nehls said there are a couple of different methods to dispose of the foam, but these facilities are the safest, according to the Department of Defense.

