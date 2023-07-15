Major animal shelter in Phoenix will close this weekend due to heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week’s Arizona heat wave, which will likely be one for the record books, is causing one Valley animal charity to temporarily close its doors.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League announced it is shutting down its main shelter on 40th Street from Saturday to Monday. With temperatures possibly hitting 117 and 118 degrees, the staff said their top priority is keeping the animals cool and comfortable. “Here at the shelter, to battle that, we work on having fun ice treats,” Katie Federick with the AAWL said. “We’ve got frozen kongs. We do enrichment inside to keep their minds going. It’s helpful just as much as any kind of exercise is, but it’s keeping them a lot safer.”

Keeping the pets cool would be hard to do if people are coming in and out of the building and wanting to look at the pets outside in the extreme heat. “It’s just a no-go for pets,” Federick said. Saturday’s vaccination clinic is also canceled.

AAWL’s location inside Chandler Fashion Center will still be open this weekend, so anyone hoping to adopt from there can do so. The main shelter hopes to open on Tuesday. However, high temperatures are expected to still be above 110 degrees.

The league is extending its Bissell Empty the Shelter event until July 24. All pets ages 1 and older will have waived adoption fees. For more information, click/tap here.

