Lots to do in Phoenix and beyond this week

You don't want to miss out!(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grab your calendars and make your weekend plans because there’s a lot to do all across the Phoenix area and beyond.

Phoenix

July 14 - RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023 | 400 W. Washington St. | 8 p.m.

Join the RuPaul stars you’ve come to know and love, like Sasha Colboy, Kandy Muse, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Lady Camden, and more on the Arizona Financial Theatre stage.

July 14 - Maricopa County Home Show | 1 Cardinals Dr. | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The annual Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns to State Farm Stadium! Learn free gardening tips, crafting concepts, food tastings, and more at this event. Tickets start at $10.

July 15 - Epic Toy Show | 552 N. 40th St. | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Get ready for a Saturday full of action figures, comics, Funko pops, cosplay and more--all spread out over 19,000 square feet! General admission is $5 at the door, and all kids under 12 are free.

July 15 - Brit Floyd - 50 Years of Dark Side | 400 W. Washington St. | 8 p.m.

Celebrated Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd, often called the world’s most excellent Pink Floyd show, is making its way to Phoenix! Tickets start at $38.50 and are selling fast!

July 15 - Free Family Summer Saturdays: “Bowwow Powwow” | 2301 N. Central Ave. | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children’s book author Brenda J. Child (Red Lake Ojibwe) is performing an interactive read-aloud and book signing of her book called “Bowwow Powwow.” Learn about the Ojibwe language and traditions and so much more.

July 15 - The Original Misfits with AFI, Fear | 2121 N 83rd Ave | 7 p.m.

See one of the world’s most famous horror punk bands, The Misfits, featuring special guests AFI and Fear. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

July 14 & 15 - A Tainted Mind: Mystery, Magic, and a Touch of Mayhem | 7014 E. Camelback Rd. | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This magic show will be unlike any you’ve ever seen. Tank has been shocking audiences with his mind tricks and sleight of hand for over 30 years. Tickets start at $40!

July 15 - Wave: ZOMBOY | 9800 E. Talking Stick Way | 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Zomboy is bringing the “British, Bass, and Brains” to Scottsdale this weekend. You don’t want to miss out on this pool party of epic proportions. Click here for tickets.

Gilbert

July 15 - Popsicles & Pups Water Day | 952 W. Melody Ave. | 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Friends for Life animal rescue, and at just $5 a pup, you can enjoy all kinds of fun in kiddie pools, popsicles, Dogvinci Paw Paintings, splash pads and more. Click here for tickets!

Chandler

July 15 - Laugh for AAWS Off: A Benefit Comedy Show | 51 E. Boston St. | 2 p.m. (doors open), show at 3 p.m.

This comedy show is being held to benefit the Arizona Adaptive Water Sports organization, which serves disabled individuals the chance to learn and enjoy water-based sports. Ryan Paul Johnson will be hosting. Tickets start at $30.

