First Alert Weather: Phoenix hits 118 degrees, hottest day in more than 2 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday marks the hottest day of the year, with the official temperature gauge at Sky Harbor reading 118 degrees. The previous hottest day was 116 yesterday, and also back on July 3. We broke a record today; we previously hit 117 degrees back in 1998. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, it will keep temperatures hot and near record territory into next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues into Wednesday, with an extreme heat risk this weekend. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances over the weekend will mainly be constricted to the higher terrain of eastern and southern Arizona. The heat wave continues into next week with these dangerous temperatures. Our normal temperature for this time of the year is 107 degrees, and we have been at 110 degrees or higher for 16 days now. The average temperature in Phoenix this month is 100 degrees, which is five degrees warmer than normal.

There’s not much relief overnight, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a high of 117 on Sunday. We could see beginning signs of a more favorable monsoonal pattern across the state by the start of the week. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in Phoenix but around a 30% chance for areas near Pinal and Gila counties.

Temperatures will come down a few degrees by the latter half of the week but still stay above 110.

