First Alert Weather Day as extreme temperatures continue

Thank you, A/C!
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 7 a.m. for Saturday, 07/15/23.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are starting with another very warm morning in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 90s once again! Plan on another really hot afternoon with high temperatures climbing to around 118 later today. We are likely to break a record today and heading into the weekend. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 107.

Spots in western Arizona could be even hotter, climbing to 120 this weekend in Bullhead City! The crazy thing is High pressure will expand over the weekend, bringing in dry air and intense heat.

As far as monsoonal moisture goes, it looks like it will reenter southern Arizona next week, bringing storm chances to Phoenix. Right now, we sit at about a 30% chance of seeing some storms Monday afternoon, with additional chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High heat will start to break (a bit) as we get going into next week, but still very hot, staying in the 115 range for most of next week. Be sure to use caution outside and take plenty of breaks from the heat.

