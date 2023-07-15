Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Excessive heat wave deadly for migrants crossing border

Those traveling miles on foot through the desert can’t possibly carry the amount of water they...
Those traveling miles on foot through the desert can’t possibly carry the amount of water they need.(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The excessive heat is about to get even worse, and we’ve extended the stretch of First Alert Weather days through next Friday with highs still well above 110 degrees and overnight lows in the 90s. The heat is having deadly impacts along the border. “We had two, or three, actually suspected migrant heat-related deaths that we recovered today,” said Greg Hess, chief medical examiner for Pima County.

The excessive heat is not a major deterrent for those intent on crossing the border. “Many of these deaths we do believe are due to environmental heat exposure or hyperthermia combined with dehydration. From people crossing, it’s just so hot outside,” Hess said.

He says deaths this year have been on track with previous years. But he also says he expects this heat wave to change that. “It’s directly proportional to how hot it is outside and we see deaths due to that,” Hess said.

One reason is dehydration. Hess says those traveling miles on foot through the desert can’t possibly carry the amount of water they need. But even if they did, it may not be enough. “Just because you have water doesn’t mean you can’t die from being too hot. If you are in an environment where you can’t maintain a stable body temperature for whatever reason, you’re exerting yourself, you’re walking and can’t get out of the heat, you might die from it,” said Hess

“When you find a dead body, it’s not a pleasant experience no matter how tough you are,” said humanitarian aid Gail Kocurek. Kocurek works with Tucson Samaritans, a humanitarian group trying to ensure those who cross don’t pay for the decision with their lives. “They’re shocked when they find out how far it is. They’re shocked when they find out how hot it is. They’re shocked when they find out how dangerous it is, because they get lied to,” Kocurek said.

Kocurek helps stock water stations along the border. Not everyone agrees with the practice. But she says in heat like this, it’s a difference between life and death. “More than 90% of them want us to call the border patrol because they know that they are going to die when they continue going,” she said.

After the bodies are recovered, getting them home or notifying the family proves to be another challenge. Hess says most of them are completely unidentifiable. They either don’t travel with any documentation or travel under an alias.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Taiwan-based company TSMC is bringing two major developments to north Phoenix, and it means...
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix worried about pay cuts
.
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Alex Galtcheniouk was arrested by Scottsdale Police on July 9th related to charges of Private...
Arizona Coyotes cut Galchenyuk after hit and run, resisting arrest charges in Scottsdale

Latest News

The pets will be staying indoors this weekend.
Major animal shelter in Phoenix will close this weekend due to heat
APS generates electricity for more than 1.3 million homes and businesses.
APS assures customers its electrical grid can handle heat wave
APS works to keep Phoenix area powered during excessive heat
The Sonoran Sippin’ and Flashlight Night events are canceled.
Desert Botanical Garden to close early due to extreme heat this weekend