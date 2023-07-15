Child found wandering in Casa Grande identified
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the parents of a child who was found wandering in the Casa Grande area Saturday morning.
He is around 3 years old and says his name is William. He was found in a neighborhood near Pinal Avenue and McCartney Road around 6 a.m. Deputies have identified the child and his home, but there’s no word if he’s been reunited with his family yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.