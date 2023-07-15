Child found wandering in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the parents of a child who was found wandering in the Casa Grande area Saturday morning.

He is around 3 years old, and says his name is William. He was found in a neighborhood near Pinal Avenue and McCartney Road around 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

