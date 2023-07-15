Your Life
Child found wandering in Casa Grande area

He is believed to be around 3 years old.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the parents of a child who was found wandering in the Casa Grande area Saturday morning.

He is around 3 years old, and says his name is William. He was found in a neighborhood near Pinal Avenue and McCartney Road around 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

