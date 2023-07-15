Your Life
The best new grills for under $300

Consumer Reports’ tough tests reveal great grills for under $300.
By Consumer Reports
Summer’s off and running! And that means your grill should be, too! But if your grill has flame-broiled its last burger, don’t sweat it. Consumer Reports’ tough tests reveal great grills for under $300.

You can easily spend thousands on a new grill, but Consumer Reports says you don’t need to spend much money on a fancy grill. It’s not going to make your food taste any better.

Consumer Reports has a specially designed lab to test grills. The good news: You can get a good grill for under $300. If you want a grill that heats up fast and evenly cooks food, the Even Embers GAS2400AS for $220 is a great option if you tend to cook many of the same foods simultaneously.

If you want to cook up a variety of foods at the same time, you want a grill that offers a decent temperature range. CR tests for that, too. Temperature range is important because a grill that can cook at a broad range of temps can cook way more food and do it easier. So you can sear a steak on one side of the grill and slow-cook a piece of chicken without burning the skin on the other.

The RevoAce GBC1748WS for $227 from Walmart delivers. It’s also sturdy and well-made. If you prefer charcoal grilling, the Weber Kettle Grill 22″ 14402001 for $239 consistently earns very good scores for evenness.

If you decide your grill needs replacing, Consumer Reports has tested more than 500 models.

Ready to take your grilling beyond the grates? Consumer Reports also checked out several flat-top grills. A flat-top grill fills in the gaps left behind by a regular grill. So instead of having grates, it has a smooth surface, much like a griddle, making it ideal for anything you’d order from a diner. Pancakes, bacon, eggs, and grilled cheese are all great on a flat top.

The LoCo 36″ 2023050166 for $800 earned top scores. It has special burners that cycle on and off to maintain the temperature across its very large cooking surface. You can also cook for a crowd on the budget-friendly flat-top from Blackstone 28″ 1517, which starts at about $260.

Consumer Reports also checked out the Ninja Woodfire Electric and says it’s a great alternative to flame grilling. It also doubles as an air fryer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

