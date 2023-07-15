The best new grills for under $300
Summer’s off and running! And that means your grill should be, too! But if your grill has flame-broiled its last burger, don’t sweat it. Consumer Reports’ tough tests reveal great grills for under $300.
You can easily spend thousands on a new grill, but Consumer Reports says you don’t need to spend much money on a fancy grill. It’s not going to make your food taste any better.
Consumer Reports has a specially designed lab to test grills. The good news: You can get a good grill for under $300. If you want a grill that heats up fast and evenly cooks food, the Even Embers GAS2400AS for $220 is a great option if you tend to cook many of the same foods simultaneously.
If you want to cook up a variety of foods at the same time, you want a grill that offers a decent temperature range. CR tests for that, too. Temperature range is important because a grill that can cook at a broad range of temps can cook way more food and do it easier. So you can sear a steak on one side of the grill and slow-cook a piece of chicken without burning the skin on the other.
The RevoAce GBC1748WS for $227 from Walmart delivers. It’s also sturdy and well-made. If you prefer charcoal grilling, the Weber Kettle Grill 22″ 14402001 for $239 consistently earns very good scores for evenness.
Ready to take your grilling beyond the grates? Consumer Reports also checked out several flat-top grills. A flat-top grill fills in the gaps left behind by a regular grill. So instead of having grates, it has a smooth surface, much like a griddle, making it ideal for anything you’d order from a diner. Pancakes, bacon, eggs, and grilled cheese are all great on a flat top.
The LoCo 36″ 2023050166 for $800 earned top scores. It has special burners that cycle on and off to maintain the temperature across its very large cooking surface. You can also cook for a crowd on the budget-friendly flat-top from Blackstone 28″ 1517, which starts at about $260.
Consumer Reports also checked out the Ninja Woodfire Electric and says it’s a great alternative to flame grilling. It also doubles as an air fryer.
