Arizona educational leaders praise Gov. Hobb’s school inspections executive order

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Weeks after a roof collapsed at a building in the Tolleson Elementary School District, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order for the state to start doing more inspections of school buildings. State law requires the Arizona Department of Administration’s School Facilities Division to inspect all public school buildings once every five years. But for many, including Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School in Tolleson, those inspections hadn’t been happening. And then all in-person inspections stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “These schools need to be evaluated,” Arizona Education Association president Marisol Garcia said. “And they have not been for many years.”

Before the cafeteria roof collapsed at Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary in Tolleson on June 2, the school hadn’t been inspected in more than nine years. That’s why Garcia says Gov. Hobb’s executive order is a much-needed step in the right direction. “I’m hopeful that we can turn a page,” Garcia said. “And just focus on what’s next.”

A cafeteria roof at an elementary school in Tolleson collapsed last month and crews are working to repair it.

Garcia says there are some Arizona schools more than 50 years old that are just getting around to replacing the air conditioning, a symptom of years of deferred maintenance and a lack of funding.

Gov. Hobb’s executive order directs state employees to do in-person inspections at all school buildings at least once every five years, just like the law requires. She said all students deserve safe schools regardless of the ZIP code.

Thankfully, no one was inside PH Gonzales Elementary School when the roof collapsed. “The cafeteria is not going to be open.” Tolleson Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hightower said. “The kitchen is going to be open. And the new cafeteria is going to be in the gymnasium.”

An Arizona Department of Administration spokesperson says that the School Facilities Division is preparing to perform these assessments regularly to fulfill the executive order. When these start happening more regularly, Garcia hopes Arizona schools will get some much-needed clarity. “Is it just air conditioning? Is it piping?” she asked. “Or is it just as simple as the fact that we don’t have enough areas for our students to be safe if there’s a heat advisory? Those are things that we just don’t know, and it’s because the School Facilities Board has not been funded.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Administration says the state has struggled to keep up with inspections because of a lack of dedicated funding. But this fiscal year, they have $1 million set aside to do these assessments.

