APS assures customers its electrical grid can handle heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — APS says customers typically use the most power during 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Planners track this data and the state’s growth to project customers’ energy needs and ensure there is enough power supply to keep air conditioning units cranked. “This is our Super Bowl. This is what we train for and plan for,” said Justin Joiner, vice president of Resource Management for APS.

As the heat wave sticks around in the Valley, APS says it’s already hard at work. “We prepare for it years in advance. We have one group that looks 15 years down the road in projecting what our customers energy needs are going to be and the optimal manner to meet those needs and then we our trade group,” he said.

The utility company plans to have 8,000 megawatts for peak times available to be dispatched to customers. “We have a surplus that we keep as well as temperatures get higher for any sort of events as part of our overall contingency plan,” he said.

APS generates electricity for more than 1.3 million homes and businesses. If there is ever a need for more power, they can trade with other states. “We help each other out like we did last year. We were able to sell a lot of power to our neighbors here in Arizona and to the west of us when they were having extremely high temps and high loads,” said Joiner. “We know it’s a matter of public safety to make sure energy is there when our customers need it 24/7, every day of the year.”

Joiner says part of ensuring there is enough power to reach all customers is keeping up with changes in the climate too. “We now plan for a higher forecasted peak temp annually. We bumped that up to 117 degrees is what we plan for. We noticed that because the temps were seeing are no longer an anomaly, it’s a trend.”

Although it may feel hot, so far this summer, APS says customers have not broken any records. The all-time record for electricity use at once was back in July of 2020.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.