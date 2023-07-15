Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 man dead, 3 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa

The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.
The crash happened south of Baseline Road on Sossaman Road in east Mesa.(Mesa Fire and Medical)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three small children are hospitalized after a head-on crash in east Mesa on Friday.

Mesa police say that a pickup truck and car crashed head-on on Sossaman Road, about half a mile south of Baseline Road. The man driving the Toyota Prius died at the scene, while an adult and three children in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital with one of the children in serious condition. Police said the kids were properly restrained.

Sossaman Road is closed in both directions while police investigate what led up to the crash. Police have not said if impairment is a factor or not.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Taiwan-based company TSMC is bringing two major developments to north Phoenix, and it means...
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix worried about pay cuts
.
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Alex Galtcheniouk was arrested by Scottsdale Police on July 9th related to charges of Private...
Arizona Coyotes cut Galchenyuk after hit and run, resisting arrest charges in Scottsdale

Latest News

Grilling outside in Phoenix's heat wave doesn't have to be expensive
APS generates electricity for more than 1.3 million homes and businesses.
APS assures customers its electrical grid can handle heat wave
Consumer Reports’ tough tests reveal great grills for under $300.
The best new grills for under $300
Arizonans have called into the 988 mental health service, similar to 911, an average of 6,000...
Over 60,000 calls in AZ during first year of new mental health hotline