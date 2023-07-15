1 man dead, 3 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three small children are hospitalized after a head-on crash in east Mesa on Friday.

Mesa police say that a pickup truck and car crashed head-on on Sossaman Road, about half a mile south of Baseline Road. The man driving the Toyota Prius died at the scene, while an adult and three children in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital with one of the children in serious condition. Police said the kids were properly restrained.

Sossaman Road is closed in both directions while police investigate what led up to the crash. Police have not said if impairment is a factor or not.

