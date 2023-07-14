Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Taiwan-based company TSMC is bringing two major developments to north Phoenix, and it means...
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix worried about pay cuts
.
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The street pavement is lighter than the common black pavement.
Phoenix expands ‘cool pavement;’ research shows it makes people hotter

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
A child died and four others were hurt in an apartment fire in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
Mother dies day after toddler killed in north Phoenix apartment fire
He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1.
Docs: Ex-Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officers’ families, used racial slurs
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota