Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park

The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation. (Source: KCRA/CHRISTOPHER CHAVEZ/CITY OF MODESTO/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) - A woman is dead after a lawnmower apparently ran over her in a park.

The company that owns the park is calling this an accident.

A spokesperson for the company said a landscaping contractor couldn’t see her since she was lying in a “tall, weeded area.”

Family members of Christine Chavez said they believe her death was preventable.

“She was super -- really nice, you know? Now, she’s dead,” said Christopher Chavez, her father.

The Modesto Police Department said Saturday around noon, an employee was cutting the grass at Beard Brook Park on a tractor with a pull-behind mower.

Police say he noticed a body in the grass that he had already passed through and called 911. She was pronounced dead.

“We want to try, you know, everything to, to get justice,” Christopher Chavez said.

While the Stanislaus County coroner is still investigating an official cause of death, the family is demanding a thorough investigation by the Modesto Police Department.

“I know that, if you are driving a tractor, you can see even if ... the small ropes. You see, I mean, ... one person. You will see one person in front of you. It’s a lie that they didn’t see her,” Christopher Chavez said.

Dez Martinez, CEO and founder of We Are Not Invisible, an advocacy group for people living unhoused, pleaded at the Modesto City Council meeting for the council to look into the incident further.

“The guy driving the mower didn’t even bother to ask her to move. He ran right over her,” she said.

“It has to take an advocate to go out there and scream to the world and raise enough awareness and get as much media as you can involved, so there is a professional investigation, and it is done right,” Martinez said.

She said she got a frantic phone call from Christine Chavez’s father on Monday and came right to Modesto to try and help.

“She was a beautiful girl, beautiful young girl. She had a family that loved her, and ... for the trauma that they’re going to have to endure for the rest of their lives, this is, this is visions they will never get out of their head,” Martinez said.

“I keep going because I need to. I’m looking for justice, and I’m going to, I’m going to be there until something happens,” Christopher Chavez said.

He said his daughter would often come home to see the family.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

