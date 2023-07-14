True crime legacy of Arizona family that changed criminal trials forever

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a true crime legacy hidden in the history of one Arizona family – a grandfather unknowingly changed the scope of criminal trials in the United States more than 100 years ago. It could be characterized as fate, but for this family, it’s a source of pride for a man who gave his life but likely saved the lives of so many others after he died.

“Nineteenth of September of 1910,” Dean Ducharme recalled. There’s an eerie hush over the neighborhood in south Chicago. Somebody had been breaking into houses looking to sexually assault women, so authorities were on high alert. “There were policemen, but on foot so when the policemen walked to watch, swinging the night stick, and there were gas lamps,” said DuCharme.

The man used the blanket of the night to prey. “Eventually, he went to my grandparents’ house,” said DuCharme. “He snuck in, up the rear stairway outside, and through the window. He went upstairs, and he turned off the gas light in the hallway.”

A girl was standing in her bedroom, confused by this shadowy figure who wasn’t her father or brother. The man lifted her nightgown and started to molest her. “She said, ‘Who’s that?’ And he said, ‘It is I.’ Then he walked out,” said DuCharme. “There were at least two gunshots.”

Sitting at a bench in a Prescott, Arizona park, DuCharme pulled out a folder of family history. “This is a picture of my grandma, Claris, and Florence in the police station shortly after the crime was committed,” he showed us.

DuCharme was born in Chicago but has lived in Arizona for more than 60 years. He’s 86 years old and sharp as a tack. It’s a trait he likely gets from his grandfather, Clarence Hiller.

“He was a freight agent for the Rock Island Railroad in Washington Heights, which is on the far south side of Chicago,” said DuCharme. “A freight agent in the dawning of the railroad was a big deal.”

Hiller had four children, including DuCharme’s mother, Alice, who, at the time of her father’s murder, was just 16 months old. When a man broke into their home that September night, those children had no idea they’d lose their father. Clarence Hiller confronted the intruder on the staircase to protect his family. They tumbled down, and shots rang out. “One went through his arm and shoulder, and the other went right through his heart,” said DuCharme.

The killer took off running down the street, running right into the police. “He was suspicious enough they took him down with them when he went to the police station,” said DuCharme. “So he gives them a false name.”

But the man was on parole, so police quickly learned his real identity was Thomas Jennings. Jennings had unknowingly made a fatal flaw on his way out of the Hiller home, though. Hours prior, Clarence Hiller was busy working in the backyard. “He had painted the house and painted the back porch,” said DuCharme. “Well, evidently when the perpetrator went up to get through the window, he put, I believe, his left hand on the railing.” Four fingerprints were left in the paint and caught a detective’s eye. “They were smart enough to saw a section off,” said DuCharme.

Fingerprint analysis in detective work was fairly new, but during Jennings’ trial in 1911, four different experts agreed the prints on the railing matched Jennings’, and for the first time in United States history, the judge allowed fingerprints to be admissible in court. That led to a conviction, and Jennings was hanged. “That trial changed the course of forensic and criminal trials forever,” said true crime reporter Briana Whitney. “That’s right, that’s right,” DuCharme said proudly.

Clarence Hiller had no idea painting his house that day would set a new precedent for thousands and thousands of trials to come, to the point that over a hundred years later, articles are still being written about it. “2020! So, they’re still talking about it,” Whitney said, looking at one of the newspapers DuCharme brought. “This comes up in the Chicago newspapers every couple of years,” said DuCharme.

After years of diving into his own family research, DuCharme has settled on this as the legacy of the grandfather he never got a chance to meet. “A man doing what he has to do to protect his family. Paid for it with his life,” DuCharme said. “I guess the rest is kind of history.” By the end of the 1920s, all state courts followed the reasoning in the Jennings case to admit fingerprints.

