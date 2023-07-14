Your Life
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at apartment complex in north Phoenix

Ignacio Alvarez, 23, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting outside a north Phoenix apartment complex.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix that left another man dead. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ignacio Alvarez.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. There, they found 23-year-old Sixto Gomez-Zurito suffering from multiple gunshots. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say Alvarez was detained at the scene after he reportedly admitted his involvement in the shooting. He was later booked into the Maricopa County jail on second-degree murder charges. Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

