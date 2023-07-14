Your Life
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduces bill to prevent pay cut for wildland firefighters

The Bureau of Land Management says about 90% of wildfires are caused by humans, and they're talking to people about how they can prevent future fires.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joined five other politicians to introduce the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act on Thursday.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to continue paying wildland fire crews what they make right now instead of seeing their salaries cut by as much as 50%. Wildland firefighters could lose as much as $20,000 in base pay. “I’ve introduced this legislation to maintain paying that pay level for our wildland firefighters to make sure they don’t get a devastating pay cut come October the first,” Sen. Sinema said. “It’s a salary so low it’s not sustainable for any wildland firefighters.”

The senator told AZ Family she is confident they will pass this legislation before the funding runs out on Sept. 30. The current pay scale for the fire crews was approved in the infrastructure deal a couple of years ago. The funding for that bill will expire at the end of September. If her new bill is approved, the current pay scale will continue for firefighters.

Agencies like the Mesa-Gateway airtanker base provide support for fires statewide.

As of Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management said there had been 818 wildfires so far this year in Arizona. Fire departments in the Valley are responding to two or three wildfires a day, which can wear on firefighters. “A job of a firefighter is a high level of risk we all take the job knowing that risk, but the more fires we have the longer our season goes,” National Fire Prevention Education Team member Brandalyn Vonk said. “It can increase the stress, it can really thin out resources and then we get into the process of prioritize.”

Vonk is part of a team that goes around the country to educate people about wildfires. She says about 90% of wildfires are likely caused by human activity. Dragging chains on a trailer or parking over a dry brush can easily spark flames when it’s been hot and dry for so long. Recently, the Flying V and Diamond Fires were ignited by human activity. “We want everyone to be safe and the public helps us out by not starting these wildfires and helping us out. Hopefully, we can get our firefighters home at the end of every day,” she explained.

To learn more about how you can prevent the next wildfire, click here. https://wildlandfire.az.gov/.

