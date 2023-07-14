Your Life
Phoenix Fire not seeing a big increase in mountain rescues during heat wave

So far in July, the department has been called out to seven mountain rescues.
With a high of 118 expected over the weekend, the Phoenix Fire Department has not seen a major increase in mountain rescues as it continues to urge heat safety.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s day 15 of temperatures over 110 in the Valley!

First Alert Weather: Record heat continues across metro Phoenix

With a high of 118 expected over the weekend, the Phoenix Fire Department has not seen a major increase in mountain rescues as it continues to urge heat safety.

“We’re a little encouraged right now,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade. “The numbers look good.” He says he hopes the messages the department has put out over the last couple of years, including warning people about the dangers of hiking in the heat, have paid off.

So far in July, the department has responded to seven mountain rescues. There were 30 in July 2021 and 23 in July 2022. According to Phoenix Fire, there were 240 mountain rescues in total in 2021, 232 in 2022, and so far in 2023, there have been 116.

FULL STORY: City of Phoenix considers expanding closure hours of hiking trails during high heat days
The City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. during heat warning days.

“We’re crossing our fingers. Remember, we’re only halfway through July let’s see this stays,” McDade told Arizona’s Family Friday morning.

The latest call was Thursday when a 24-year-old was rescued off of a trail on South Mountain. “You’d like to think somebody like that wouldn’t need help, but at 5 o’clock in the afternoon, you’re asking a lot of your body,” McDade said.

“Even if you’ve lived here for a long time, I’m a resident here that’s been here almost 50 years, I wouldn’t venture out in this,” McDade said. “Again, take advantage of the very early morning or the evenings.”

He says they appreciate everyone adhering to the rules surrounding closures on Camelback and Piestewa. He urges people to think about the rescuers who also have to put themselves in danger when they go out on calls in the heat.

Here’s more on where you can find hiking safety information.

