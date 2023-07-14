Parts of US 60, I-17 and Loop 202 to be shut down this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up for drivers on the road this weekend — parts of major freeways will be shut down. Sections of the U.S. 60, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 are scheduled to be closed from Friday night through Monday morning.

Here are the closures for Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17:

The eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between I-10 and the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) beginning 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. I-10 ramps to the eastbound US 60 will also be shut down.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Van Buren/52nd streets in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 will shut down. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 are also closed.

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads will be shut down.

The following ramps will also be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve project:

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143

Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road

Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive

For a full list of weekend traffic closures and alternate routes, click or tap here. For more real-time traffic info, click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

