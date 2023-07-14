New proposed hotel on Prescott’s Whiskey Row met with strong opposition

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new proposed boutique hotel in one of the most historic parts of the state has a lot of longtime residents fired up, saying “no” to what some call progress. The five-story Prescott Plaza hotel would replace businesses Mountain Spirit Gallery, Harley Davidson and Wild at Heart. “It would be something for you to be proud of,” said Jim Griset, the property owner who’s proposing the hotel.

In today’s meeting, Prescott’s Historic Preservation Commission did find that the 55-room hotel does not meet its criteria for building size. Prescott Plaza Hotel would be two stories higher than any building on Whiskey Row. The commission recommended the current building be maintained or rebuilt to fit the area. Many longtime residents urged the City Council not to move forward with the plan. “You got a nice thing here, but it’s not for Whiskey Row,” said one resident. “If you don’t fight to preserve that, you’re not doing your job,” said another resident.

A few residents endorsed the project. “Nobody likes change, but change is inevitable,” said a resident. It’s yet another modern fight in an old west town, but this duel will eventually come down to the city council’s vote. “I hear this phrase ‘you’re not opposed to progress are you? Yes, I am!” said a resident.

There was no action taken at the end of today’s city council meeting. The proposal is back in Griset’s hands, who needs to decide whether or not he wants to take it forward to study session, withdraw it or revise it. The city needs to know by next Friday, July 21.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.