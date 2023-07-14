New effort to restore iconic gas station in northern Arizona

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peach Springs, along historic Route 66, is a small town off the beaten path that helped inspire the movie “Cars.” But it’s really just a rundown eyesore now. However, those who call the area home are working to restore a gas station that, for 75 years, was the centerpiece of Peach Springs.

Northeast of Kingman, Peach Springs used to be buzzing with activity. Gas stations and motels alike were strategically scattered up and down the “Mother Road” to draw in drivers. But after Interstate 40 bypassed Peach Springs, the local businesses in the small town started to feel the pinch as not many drivers would stop there and tourism suffered.

After years of despair, Hualapai tribal members are now working to restore an iconic gas station. Charlie Vaughn, a council member of the Hualapai Indian Tribe, is excited to see the landmark restored to its former glory. “It’s our history. There was so many gas stations here. This was a popular tourism spot coming down Route 66 and this gas station represents that history. So in this repair, we really want to fix it so people can really come down and see this gas station as a hisorical monument,” he said.

Community leaders are using funding from federal, state, private and local groups for the restoration. But they say they’ll need another $500,000 to get it up and running again.

