Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Legislation introduced to help active-duty service members who are victims of medical malpractice

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are now pushing for new legislation to help out active-duty service members who are victims of medical malpractice.

Congressmen Darrell Issa (R-CA), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Mike Waltz (R-FL) introduced the legislation, the Healthcare Equality and Rights for our Heroes or HERO Act, on Thursday. It would give active-duty military service members the right to take medical malpractice claims to district court.

“The summation of this bipartisan legislation is simple. If you’re an active-duty military, you were the only class of individual that is denied what anyone else would get if they entered an active duty or reserve or VA facility,” said Congressman Issa.

Currently, active duty service members who experience medical malpractice at a Department of Defense facility cannot take their claims to court.

The lawmakers introduced the bill because they say the current system is not working for those who are currently serving the country.

Congress previously passed legislation to help active-duty service with the Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019, which was included in the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation gave military officials the ability to review claims of personal injury or death caused by a Department of Defense health care provider. But the lawmakers said Thursday that the success rate for services members filing those claims has only been 2 percent.

“That’s not working and that is just not right. The HERO Act would make it work. The HERO Act would make it right,” said Congressman Panetta.

Congressman Waltz said the bill is not meant to go after medics who make mistakes in combat. He said it intends to hold military doctors accountable who are stateside, in hospitals.

“We have great military doctors, but they make mistakes. And when they make mistakes, they need to be held accountable. And the families that they impacted need to be made whole,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Taiwan-based company TSMC is bringing two major developments to north Phoenix, and it means...
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix worried about pay cuts
.
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The street pavement is lighter than the common black pavement.
Phoenix expands ‘cool pavement;’ research shows it makes people hotter

Latest News

Legislation introduced to help active-duty service members who are victims of medical malpractice
GOP Rep. Eli Crane's 'colored people' comment removed from record
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane used the racially-charged term "colored people" during a U.S. House...
Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane calls minorities ‘colored people’ on House floor
FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy