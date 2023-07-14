Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Krispy Kreme offering dozen of doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday

FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.
FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.

The company is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Soon after, the doughnut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

Rudolph then launched an operation selling directly to the public.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - Police arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent...
US sets grim milestone with new record for deadliest six months of mass killings
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
The City of Phoenix plans to plant more trees around the city where it make sense.
City of Phoenix planting more trees to help with extreme heat
City of Phoenix will plant more trees to make walking, cycling cooler