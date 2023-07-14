Hottest weekend of the year is here as Phoenix heat wave continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our First Alert weather days continue through what will likely be our hottest weekend of 2023. If the forecast holds, a new daily high record of 118 will be set on Saturday, beating the old record of 117 set back in 1998.

The Excessive Heat Warning has again been extended another 24 hours until next Wednesday. Our streak of 110+ degree days continues on this Friday with 15 days in a row. The record of 18 set back in 1974 will fall on Tuesday of next week. That’s because our highs will not drop below 110 for the next 7 days.

Also, for those folks that remember how we used to calculate the start of our summer monsoon, our dewpoint average averaged just slightly above 55 degrees on Thursday, marking the start of Monsoon 2023 on July 11. We have not received measurable rain at Sky Harbor since March 22.

110+ streak continues-high heat risk and high ozone this weekend. And the Monsoon started "officially" on Tuesday! (AZ Family)

With this high heat and clear skies, ozone levels will once again nudge into the unhealthy category all weekend long. A High Pollution Advisory is in place for Maricopa County until Sunday night.

High pressure will peak this weekend just west of the state, essentially shutting off any flow of moisture at the surface flowing up from the south. The ridge should begin shifting early next week, with humidity levels climbing each day. A slight chance of thunderstorms starting Tuesday should drop our temperatures slightly, but yet will still be above average for this time of year.

Our First Alert weather days will continue all next week for this extreme, unrelenting heat. Please keep an eye on each other, hydrate and build in a safe, cool place for yourself and your pets.

